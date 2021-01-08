Review: A2A Simulations - Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II

Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II Publisher: A2A Simulations Review Author:

Alex Dickinson Suggested Price:

$79.99

Introduction

How can you introduce an aircraft like the Spitfire? What can be said about this iconic aircraft that has not already been said?

This famous airframe designed in 1936 was intended to replace the Royal Air Force's ageing biplane fleet. Used extensively throughout World War 2, it was the only fighter to be in continuous production throughout the conflict. The Spitfire, renowned for its incredible handling, has been forever loved by its pilots and naturally feared by its enemy. During the Battle of Britain, German ace Adolf Galland apparently even told Hermann Goering that he wanted a squadron of them.

Originally part of their Wings of Power series, the Spitfire (as well as a few other famous WW2 aircraft) are now available on P3D V4, and V5.

Installation

Installation was quick and simple and is something I have come to expect from A2A having owned quite a number of their models throughout the years.

Documentation