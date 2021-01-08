  • Review: A2A Simulations - Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-01-2021 09:56 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: A2A Simulations - Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II  Next

    Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II

    Publisher: A2A Simulations

    Review Author:
    Alex Dickinson

    Suggested Price:
    $79.99
    Buy Here

    A2A Simulations Spitfire for Prepar3D

    Introduction

    How can you introduce an aircraft like the Spitfire? What can be said about this iconic aircraft that has not already been said?

    This famous airframe designed in 1936 was intended to replace the Royal Air Force's ageing biplane fleet. Used extensively throughout World War 2, it was the only fighter to be in continuous production throughout the conflict. The Spitfire, renowned for its incredible handling, has been forever loved by its pilots and naturally feared by its enemy. During the Battle of Britain, German ace Adolf Galland apparently even told Hermann Goering that he wanted a squadron of them.

    Originally part of their Wings of Power series, the Spitfire (as well as a few other famous WW2 aircraft) are now available on P3D V4, and V5.

    A2A Simulations Spitfire for Prepar3D     A2A Simulations Spitfire for Prepar3D

    Installation

    Installation was quick and simple and is something I have come to expect from A2A having owned quite a number of their models throughout the years.

    Documentation

    The 'Pilot's manual' discusses the aircraft's history as well as flying procedures. This was incredible in-depth at 100 pages long. The format was clear but also simplified in places so that it was very easy to reference pieces of data quickly. I also liked how the text style used and general format was that of the period. This gave the feeling of actually reading a real vintage Spitfire manual.

    The second manual is called the 'Accu-sim manual', and I found this to be more of a technical piece as it contained an enormous amount of detail about how the aircraft worked in the sim. It had lots of diagrams, pictures, and even how Accu-sim works.

    A2A Simulations Spitfire for Prepar3D     A2A Simulations Spitfire for Prepar3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: A2A Simulations - Accu-Sim Spitfire MKI-II  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    northeast

    Modern Microsoft Flight Simulator the most unstable game ever?

    Thread Starter: northeast

    I have had no end of problems with this sim. Yes - when it works it is good.... However every time they bring out a MUST HAVE update it stops...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:22 AM Go to last post
    markhoare

    A cautionary tale...

    Thread Starter: markhoare

    Hi all, Just a quick post to warn any potential buyers not to buy the the Microsoft/Asobo flight simulator. It is a total disaster. Sim update 5...

    Last Post By: Ducktooth Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    markhoare

    Back to FS9 after a break.

    Thread Starter: markhoare

    Hi guys and gals. I am returning to my beloved FS2004 and FSX too after finally throwing in the towel with MSFS2020. I am looking forward to happy...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 09:52 AM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Drone problem

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    I've noticed that while in drone mode, it will start listing down to the right. Once I reset it (number 5 key on the numeric keyboard) the drone...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 09:44 AM Go to last post