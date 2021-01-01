pizzagalli.ch - Sukhoi-57 For X-Plane

The Sukhoi Su-57 (Russian: Сухой Су-57) is the designation for a stealth, single-seat, twin-engine multirole fifth-generation jet fighter being developed for air superiority and attack operations. The aircraft is the product of the PAK FA (Russian: ПАК ФА, Russian: Перспективный авиационный комплекс фронтовой авиации, Perspektivny Aviatsionny Kompleks Frontovoy Aviatsii, literally “Prospective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation”), a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Air Force. Sukhoi’s internal name for the aircraft is T-50.

The Su-57 will be the first aircraft in Russian military service to use stealth technology. The fighter is planned to have supercruise, stealth, supermaneuverability and advanced avionics to overcome the prior generation fighter aircraft as well as ground and maritime defences.

The fighter is intended to succeed the MiG-29 and Su-27 in the Russian Air Force and serve as the basis for the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) being co-developed by Sukhoi and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force. The prototypes and initial production batch are to be delivered with a highly upgraded variant of the Lyulka AL-31 engine used by the Su-27 family as interim powerplant while a new clean-sheet design engine is currently under development. The aircraft is expected to have a service life of up to 35 years. The prototype first flew on 29 January 2010 and deliveries of production aircraft to the Russian Air Force are to begin in 2019.

Features

FMOD, only X-Plane 11

PBR render

SASL3 for XP11

VR possible

User flight manual

4K Textures

Custom HUD

Radome mobile

Mobile radar

Cockpit enhancement

External view with scaling ladder

Protection of external instruments

Stopping blocks

Improved stability

Auto Flaps

G display

Automated avionics functions

Multiple weapon system display modes

Dynamic head movement in flight and taxi without TrackIR

Auto ejection seat

Animated 3D model

3D cockpit with multiple functions

3-zone cockpit light adjustment

Animation flaps

Slats

Animation canopy

Landing gear with doors

IFR probe

Foldings Wings

Ejection seat command

Tailhook

Chute

Thrust vectors

Expandable nozzles

2 models, 2D cockpit (for best frame rate) or ·detailed 3D cockpit

Nav light selection

Radar display

Pilot automatic

Engine systems

Complet NAV system

Weapon system panel

