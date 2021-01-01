  • Aerosoft Twin Otter MSFS Preview Video

    Aerosoft Twin Otter MSFS Preview Video

    Hans Hartmann (developer) has released a preview video showing the external animations of the Aerosoft Twin Otter for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Twotter External Animations

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada and currently produced by Viking Air. The aircraft's fixed tricycle undercarriage, STOL capabilities, twin turboprop engines and high rate of climb have made it a successful commuter passenger airliner as well as a cargo and medical evacuation aircraft. In addition, the Twin Otter has been popular with commercial skydiving operations, and is used by the United States Army Parachute Team and the United States Air Force's 98th Flying Training Squadron.

    Aerosoft Development Shots Of Twin Otter MSFS
    Preview Of Aerosoft Twin Otter For MSFS

    Whilst we're waiting for the Aerosoft model to be released, why not check out these freeware Twin Otters in our very own file library:

    X-Plane: dhc61_twin_otter_t_v1141.zip
    FSX: dhc6_kennborek_x.zip
    FS2004: dh6_bvvk.zip

