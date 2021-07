FlyByWire New Video Shows A32NX LNAV Feature

Here is a YouTube video from FlyByWire Simulations showing the LNAV feature on their A32NX:

Our new LNAV can now fly procedures comprising of RF (radius-to-fix) legs, which greatly improves the flight path on some departures and arrivals. This feature will be part of our upcoming custom FMGC.

You can watch a video of the NZQN IPNOR3B RNP departure here:

Source

FlyByWire Updates flyPadOS EFB

FlyByWire Video Demonstrate New Detail In A32NX