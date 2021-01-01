Review: Pyreegue Edinburgh EGPH For MSFS 2020

FilbertFlies presents a review of Edinburgh Airport EGPH scenery by Pyreegue Dev Co for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

About Pyreegue Edinburgh

This busy Scottish airport sees traffic from all around the world. Including domestic carriers, low-cost airlines, and also from further afield. There's a lot of variety in terms of routing available from the airport. Traffic has been growing a lot so the airport had to expand.

New terminal expansions have been added together with the new Turnhouse apron, more parking to fit more cars and all of that has been beautifully modeled in this scenery. Come visit Scotland and see this gorgeous airfield yourself.

Features

Completely modeled terminal interior with executive lounges

Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood fitting every aircraft perfectly

Custom Ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering

2021 layout with the Turnhouse Apron, New Long Term Parking, New FastPark service.

Custom night lighting -PBR texturing on all objects

LODs and texture resolution optimized for smooth performance

Animated vehicles on aprons

Default ATC/AI Traffic integration

Parallax windows on key objects to simulate interior

Surroundings included, such as moxy, Hilton, Hampton, Holiday Inn, Royal Highland Centre, Spitfire Memorial, Almond House and many others

Animated Archimedes Screws (Drainage system near Gate 14)

Animated ATC Radars abeam Runway 06/24

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

