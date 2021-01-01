  • Review: Pyreegue Edinburgh EGPH For MSFS 2020

    FilbertFlies presents a review of Edinburgh Airport EGPH scenery by Pyreegue Dev Co for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    About Pyreegue Edinburgh

    This busy Scottish airport sees traffic from all around the world. Including domestic carriers, low-cost airlines, and also from further afield. There's a lot of variety in terms of routing available from the airport. Traffic has been growing a lot so the airport had to expand.

    New terminal expansions have been added together with the new Turnhouse apron, more parking to fit more cars and all of that has been beautifully modeled in this scenery. Come visit Scotland and see this gorgeous airfield yourself.

    Features

    • Completely modeled terminal interior with executive lounges
    • Custom Animated Jetways with dynamic hood fitting every aircraft perfectly
    • Custom Ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering
    • 2021 layout with the Turnhouse Apron, New Long Term Parking, New FastPark service.
    • Custom night lighting -PBR texturing on all objects
    • LODs and texture resolution optimized for smooth performance
    • Animated vehicles on aprons
    • Default ATC/AI Traffic integration
    • Parallax windows on key objects to simulate interior
    • Surroundings included, such as moxy, Hilton, Hampton, Holiday Inn, Royal Highland Centre, Spitfire Memorial, Almond House and many others
    • Animated Archimedes Screws (Drainage system near Gate 14)
    • Animated ATC Radars abeam Runway 06/24

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Purchase Pyreegue Dev Co Edinburgh Airport for MSFS

