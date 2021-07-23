Fenix Simulations Feature Review: A320 HYD/FUEL

Hope you’ve all had an excellent week! We’re back to cover off another set of feature reviews, this time focusing on the fuel and hydraulic systems we’ve built into this A320. Last week we covered some software based items, and this week, we’ll look more at some of the physical or mechanical simulation we’ve incorporated into this airplane. This is a very, very dense technical update – so proceed with caution!

We’ll begin with the hydraulic simulation. Our hydraulic simulation goes a little further than simply telling the airplane whether something is pressurised or depressurised. In order to obtain proper failure simulation, the system must be built in a way where failures aren’t simply programmed. They are approached as an effect on a completely simulated system, as opposed to a set of programming instructions on what should happen. Instead, when all physically modelled hydraulic systems are accurate, they will automatically respond the way the real aircraft does to abnormal situations. This allows you to look deeper into why certain parts of the airplane do what they do, and respond the way they do. Every valve, pump, sensor, probe, cylinder, reservoir, control computer, accumulator, and more, is modelled with the correct behaviours and responses to abnormal situations caused by mishandling the airplane, or failures that you may choose to trigger. We’ve even modelled the piping used by the hydraulic fluid as it moves through the airplane, and the sensors that feed you with information are positioned correctly along these pipes to give you an accurate picture of what your airplane is doing. Some sensors cannot detect specific issues as they are upstream or downstream from where the issue is occurring – and this is modelled. Of course, the hydraulic fluid itself is modelled, with quantity, pressure and more existing in a physical simulation. The fluid moves from pipe to pipe, area to area, and in and out of the various hydraulically driven components...

