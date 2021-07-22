  • IndiaFoxtEcho Project Updates And Sim Update V Compatibility Statement

    Yesterday we have received a notification from Microsoft that the upcoming Sim Update V will not be completely compatible with XML legacy code at launch: although many commands are supported, some are not and this created quite a big problem for us.

    While the change is, in some sense, for the better for the platform (Sim Update V performance is way better than the previous versions), a number of third party aircraft may not work as intended or crash the sim.

    This is the status of our projects at the moment:

    LONG-EZ: the current version should be fully compatible with SUV at launch. We plan to release a small update to embrace the new cockpit interaction model.

    MB-339: should work fine with SUV, although some displays will look too bright at night. An update will be released soon which will bring a number of small improvements, including a fix the fuel consumption issues and a draft smoke system implementation.

    T-45C GOSHAWK: BAD NEWS: while most of the aircraft works in SUV, the HUD does not - basically making the plane unflyable from the cockpit. We are working on a quick fix creating a HTML5-based HUD which will work as a temporary solution - it will have limited functionality, but at least the plane will be flyable.

    Unfortunately, this problem affects also the development of the M-346 and the F-35, which will suffer significant delays.

    The SU-31 on the other hand is fine, and test will proceed as soon as SUV is released.

