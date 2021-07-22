  • Just Flight Shares New WIP Images of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-23-2021 02:54 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Shares New WIP Images of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

    With the visuals nearly complete, Just Flight have shared some new WIP screen shots of their Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Just Flight Shares New WIP Images of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

    With the visuals nearly complete, the Hawk T1 development team are now focused on the aircraft systems coding. The Hawk T1 is a relatively simple jet to operate, thanks to its role as a trainer, but like our equally vintage and British 146 airliner, it features plenty of quirks and systems to keep you busy!

    Multiple DC and AC electrical sources/buses with reset and backup controls, a ram-air-turbine (RAT) for hydraulic backup to the powered flying controls, a gas turbine starting (GTS) system, similar to an APU, for engine starts and a central warning system (CWS) are just some of the systems that are fully-functional in our Hawk T1.

    Another unusual feature related to its use as a trainer that is fully simulated is the landing gear and flap transfer controls. Both front and rear cockpits have controls for operating the flaps and gear but the rear cockpit (i.e. instructor) has the ability to transfer control between the front and rear. You will need to ensure the controls have been transferred to the front cockpit whenever flying solo from the front cockpit.

    No switch, lever or system will be left with the dreaded a€_INOP' tooltip, just like in every one of our in-house aircraft, and we'll discuss the hydraulic, flight control and air-conditioning/pressurisation systems in the next in-development update.

    Just Flight Shares New WIP Images of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VFRguy

    It’s hard to be humble

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    There I was. Flying along at 2300 AGL above the Kansas country side in my Beloved Baron. Not a care in the world. Headed to Anywhere USA. Then it...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 02:44 PM Go to last post
    flightnerd86

    Apollo Collection 3: Great Airlines, does anyone have it?

    Thread Starter: flightnerd86

    Completely impossible to find or buy now, anywhere. I have a lot of hard to find FS5 goodies to offer in return. Surely, someone among the readers...

    Last Post By: flightnerd86 Today, 02:22 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Looking for Boeing B-17 Conversion

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I came across some photos of some Boeing B-17's converted for cargo flying in Bolivia, I did a search to see if anyone had done any of these...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:54 PM Go to last post
    munnst

    Hello Boys, I'm back!

    Thread Starter: munnst

    Hello, returning to flightsim after quite a few years gap since PrePar3D and FSX. My system is VFR ready PC i7 with a Nvidia 1070 GFX which can...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post