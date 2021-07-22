Just Flight Shares New WIP Images of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

With the visuals nearly complete, Just Flight have shared some new WIP screen shots of their Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

With the visuals nearly complete, the Hawk T1 development team are now focused on the aircraft systems coding. The Hawk T1 is a relatively simple jet to operate, thanks to its role as a trainer, but like our equally vintage and British 146 airliner, it features plenty of quirks and systems to keep you busy!

Multiple DC and AC electrical sources/buses with reset and backup controls, a ram-air-turbine (RAT) for hydraulic backup to the powered flying controls, a gas turbine starting (GTS) system, similar to an APU, for engine starts and a central warning system (CWS) are just some of the systems that are fully-functional in our Hawk T1.

Another unusual feature related to its use as a trainer that is fully simulated is the landing gear and flap transfer controls. Both front and rear cockpits have controls for operating the flaps and gear but the rear cockpit (i.e. instructor) has the ability to transfer control between the front and rear. You will need to ensure the controls have been transferred to the front cockpit whenever flying solo from the front cockpit.

No switch, lever or system will be left with the dreaded a€_INOP' tooltip, just like in every one of our in-house aircraft, and we'll discuss the hydraulic, flight control and air-conditioning/pressurisation systems in the next in-development update.

