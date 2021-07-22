VSKYLABS Announces RC Model Airplane Line For X-Plane

VSKYLABS is bringing back to life one of its most veteran projects that never saw light outside the 'labs...An advanced Radio Controlled (RC) Model Airplane Simulation aircraft line for X-Plane by Laminar Research.

One of the main objectives in this initiative is to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of actual RC model airplanes training using X-Plane and its Virtual Reality environment.

Throughout the years, VSKYLABS is involved in several small-scale aircraft and drone development projects for real-world applications, and VSKYLABS recognizes the availability of high-quality VR hardware nowadays as a game-changer in the RC model airplane simulation world, especially in the case of expensive, Giant Scale, multi-engine, complex model airplanes and also for FPV training.

High level simulation practice improves all kinds of RC flying skills, from 'normal procedures' to takeoff and landing practices, crosswinds and bad weather, confined areas and emergencies such as losing engines, wing parts etc.

X-Plane's sophisticated flight dynamics system proved to be extremely useful, allowing to engineer complex RC models with high level of physics, flight handling and realism.

The VSKYLABS RC projects are being heavily flight-tested by experienced RC model airplanes pilots.

Stay tuned for more development news regarding this fascinating set of projects, that includes also RC model helicopters.

Source