Microsoft Announces Flightsim Hardware Accessories For Xbox

Take to the Skies with These Official Microsoft Flight Sim Accessories:

On July 27, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be opening the skies to millions of new pilots with its launch on Xbox Series X|S. For many, this marks the beginning of a journey to test their piloting skills against lifelike challenges and we want to help Xbox fans find their ideal accessories for how they want to fly. At Xbox, offering player's choice is important to us and today we are announcing new peripherals from our licensed partners to enhance your immersive console and PC experience.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight

Millions of gamers worldwide trust Turtle Beach to deliver game-changing peripherals and audio innovations. Now, Turtle Beach enters the simulation category with the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Developed by world-class aeronautical engineers and pilots, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a complete, inclusive flight control system for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, offering intuitive and realistic controls to equip all players with the ability to experience the thrill of flight.

A true-to-life 180-degree yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provides precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant, with integrated trim wheel and custom lever, enables players to customize at-home aviators for an enhanced, realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts. The VelocityOne Flight management display, and an authentic status indicator panel, offers real-time alerts and critical flight details so you can fly the skies with confidence. When you connect via a USB connection, the setup process is quick and easy across all compatible devices. The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight will be available in Fall 2021 for $349.95 USD. Sign up to be notified when VelocityOne Flight is available for pre-order from https://www.turtlebeach.com.

Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC

The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC is an advanced flight simulation system compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC was designed and developed by pilots and aerospace engineers to provide the most realistic flight simulation experience possible. Made for simulation fans, flight students and pilots, the yoke brings aviation into the comfort of your own home.

The controls feature a full 180-degree yoke rotation with upgraded hall effect sensors providing smooth precision and no center detent. The base includes a switch panel with multiple options – master, alternator, avionics, and light switches – as well as a spring-loaded 5-position ignition switch. The left and right handles include 13 programmable buttons and switches for a fully customizable flight experience. The Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC will be available for pre-order later this year and will release in early 2022. But that’s not all! Honeycomb is working to create the ultimate civilian flight stick that serves both general aviation and commercial airliners, coming in early 2022!

Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X

Pilots have been owning the skies on Xbox with the T.Flight HOTAS One and TFRP Pedals for some time, and now, a new bundle is on the way! The T.Flight Full Kit X is great for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S. It is a full flight simulation kit for gamers seeking immersive and realistic flight sessions. Once you connect the device to your console, everything is instantly recognized by the game and configured for use right away. This kit includes the joystick, detachable throttle, and rudder pedals with slide rails. Specifically, the T. Flight HOTAS One features a compact design, and the joystick and throttle can be detached, allowing for customized positioning for your preferred flight experience.

The joystick also comes equipped with 14 action buttons and 5 axes. Inspired by real aircrafts, the T. Flight Rudder Pedals (TFRP) bring Microsoft Flight Simulator to life by offering precision control of rudders and brakes. Featuring S.M.A.R.T technology, these pedals enable a wide range of smooth movement and outstanding precision. Its ergonomic design lets users put their entire foot on each pedal, thanks to the handy and removable heel-rests. Head into the skies with this comprehensive flight simulator bundle compatible with Xbox Series X|S.

The Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X is available for pre-order and available for purchase beginning July 27 for $199.99 USD in the US. Pilots worldwide will have access to this bundle starting October 19. For players who want to test out the joystick or pedals individually, both products can be purchased separately. Snag the TFRP Pedals for $129.99 USD and the T.Flight HOTAS One at $89.99 USD. Thrustmaster will also offer an official yoke for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs this holiday.

Razer Turret

For players interested in piloting with keyboards, look no further than the Razer Turret for Xbox. The Razer Turret for Xbox includes Razer Mechanical Switches, featuring optimized actuation and reset points. Every command is executed with super-fast responsiveness and precision. It’s also paired with a built-in mouse and mat, sporting the acclaimed Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor delivering industry-leading speed and accuracy.

There are plenty of ways to fly and players can choose to use the new flight sticks, our Xbox Wireless Controllers, or mice and keyboards for their preferred gaming experience. For flight enthusiasts interested in playing with a flight stick, products Designed for Xbox like the Hori Ace Combat 7 HOTAS Flight Stick or the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS One are also compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

At Xbox, we encourage players to fly the way they want, and in collaboration with Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as our licensed partners, we’re ensuring you have options for your flight experience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue working to bring you the very best flight simulation accessories. Until then, test your skill, earn your wings, and explore the world. The sky is calling on July 27 on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass.

