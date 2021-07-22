  • Tailstrike Designs Previews Orio al Serio Airport MSFS

    Published on 07-23-2021  
    Tailstrike Designs Previews Orio al Serio Airport MSFS

    Tailstrike Designs have released some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Orio al Serio International Airport (Milan Bergamo Airport) for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    LIME Coming soon to MSFS.

    We know you have been waiting this for so long, but now it's here! Down the road it will come to P3D and X-Plane too. More details of the product will be announced in the next days. For the LKPR fans, don't worry we'll post some new previews tomorrow (This project is handled by a different team, and it will not affect the Prague Scenery Developent).

    Orio al Serio International Airport, branded as Milan Bergamo Airport, is the third busiest international airport in Italy. It is located in the municipal territory of Orio al Serio, 3.7 km southeast of Bergamo in Italy.

    Source

    An AFCAD file for FS2004 simmers can be downloaded here:

    lime_afcad.zip

