    Orbx Releases Mumbai Landmarks Pack For MSFS

    The Gateway to India - Landmarks Mumbai now released for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    This Mumbai landmarks pack includes sixteen high-detail models that range from Victorian Gothic to ultramodern styles, including Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Omkar 1973 and Imperial Towers, as well as the impressive cable-stayed spans of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

    As with all our Landmarks titles, we've made extensive enhancements to the entire area including custom orthoimagery, terraforming, shoreline adjustments, and by improving placement of vegetation and generic buildings.

