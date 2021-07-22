  • FSExpo Updates Exhibitors List

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-22-2021 03:31 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    FlightSimExpo

    TURTLE BEACH, FLIGHTFACTOR AMONG MORE THAN 10 NEW SPONSORS AND EXHIBITORS FOR FSEXPO 2021

    FlightSimExpo 2021 is a hybrid in-person and online event held September 24-26 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego. Attendees can register now, starting from $15, at www.flightsimexpo.com. Exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners are encouraged to visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner for details about getting involved.

    SAN DIEGO – July 22, 2021 – Last month, leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach unveiled the VelocityOne Flight™ Universal Control System for Xbox and PC, marking the company’s entrance into the flight simulation world. Now, FlightSimExpo is excited to announce that, this September, flight simmers will be able to experience Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight at our event in San Diego, California.

    “With the imminent launch of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X|S, and the upcoming launch of VelocityOne Flight in the coming months, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this unique, all-in-one device to flight simmers at FlightSimExpo in September,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’ve designed a fully integrated system that works with Xbox and PC, and one that effectively simulates both larger commercial airliners and smaller aircraft. VelocityOne Flight provides everything a new flier needs, along with the capability and features that hardcore flight simmers want. For the great price of $349.95, there’s nothing else like it, and we can’t wait to show it off!”

    As described on the Turtle Beach website, VelocityOne Flight is the complete flight control system, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, and by a dedicated Turtle Beach team with over two decades of experience creating many premier flight and racing simulation controllers. Designed for Xbox, VelocityOne Flight is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Additional information can be found at www.turtlebeach.com/pages/velocity-one-flight.

    Turtle Beach will be on-site for attendees to try out Flight Sim 2020 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 PCs using the VelocityOne Flight simulation control system. In addition to exhibiting, Turtle Beach’s Chairman and CEO Juergen Stark—a pilot and long-time flight simmer—will be attending the event to talk about how a pre-lockdown trip to Microsoft in January 2020 revealed a significant market opportunity for Turtle Beach, which led to the development of VelocityOne Flight. Juergen will speak at 1:00pm PDT on Saturday, September 25, 2021.,/p>

    Alongside Turtle Beach, FlightSimExpo is pleased to confirm that the following new exhibitors will be at the September 24-26, 2021 event: Altimeter Motives, LLC, FlightFactor, FlightSimBuilder, Mindstar Aviation, Redbird Flight Simulations, vAAirlines, and Virtual Fly. New sponsors include A2A Simulations, HiFi Simulations, PlaneEnglish, and X-Crafts. See the full list here.

    Newly-confirmed speakers include FlightFactor’s Roman Berezin, Matrix Flight Simulators CEO Steven Kaye, and popular Twitch streamer TheFlyingFabio, who will discuss his aviation experience and his path to becoming a full time MSFS streamer at 3:30pm PDT on Saturday, September 25. Find the full schedule online.

    At FlightSimExpo, attendees have the unique opportunity to try the latest in flight simulation hardware and hear product updates directly from developers—something you can’t get anywhere else. Announcements and updates are expected from Aerosoft, Gleim Aviation, Prepar3D (Lockheed Martin), RealSimGear, Thrustmaster, RealSimGear, VIRTUAL FLY NORTH AMERICA, X-Crafts, X-Plane, and more.

    For those attending in-person in San Diego, single-day registration begins at $25. FlightSimExpo 2021 also offers an online registration for $15. This online registration includes exclusive access to event seminars and the ability to chat and engage with participating developers throughout the weekend.

    For more information on FlightSimExpo, to view the full schedule, and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com. Attendees making travel plans are encouraged to book discounted FlightSimExpo hotel rooms and learn about airfare discounts with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet.

    “As we gear up for FlightSimExpo, we also want to remind attendees of two great livestreams coming up through Flight Simulation Association,” says show organizer Evan Reiter. “On Saturday, we’re teaming up with Orbx to present a #FlyJuly21 webinar featuring several top developers in a live discussion on the future of home flight simulation. And on July 29, X-Plane will be presenting an update to the community live from AirVenture 2021. We welcome all simmers to join us on FSA or YouTube.”

    About FlightSimExpo

    FlightSimExpo is North America’s community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees. FlightSimExpo 2021 takes place on September 24-26, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.Join us for the 2021 Event!

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ac103010

    Sim Pausing when other programs selected

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    I've unchecked the box which says Pause On Task Switch but the sim still pauses when I open another external program. How can I stop this? Allan

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Evening Flight in the Longitude

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Today's flight was a quick hop from Portland International Jetport in Maine down to Monmouth Executive in Belmar, New Jersey. The flight was a little...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 02:31 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Aircraft In Flight Labels

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hiya, Is there any way of increasing the font size for the aircraft labels when in flight? Allan

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:58 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Chicago 4K. Drzewiecki Design and Meigs Field by Z Design. A Match Made in Heaven

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    First off: Chicago, My kind of town... Welcome to Meigs Field. If only FS2000/2002 looked as good when they featured this baby. Entrance...

    Last Post By: American B777-223ER Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post