FSExpo Updates Exhibitors List

TURTLE BEACH, FLIGHTFACTOR AMONG MORE THAN 10 NEW SPONSORS AND EXHIBITORS FOR FSEXPO 2021

FlightSimExpo 2021 is a hybrid in-person and online event held September 24-26 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego. Attendees can register now, starting from $15, at www.flightsimexpo.com. Exhibitors, sponsors, and media partners are encouraged to visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner for details about getting involved.

SAN DIEGO – July 22, 2021 – Last month, leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach unveiled the VelocityOne Flight™ Universal Control System for Xbox and PC, marking the company’s entrance into the flight simulation world. Now, FlightSimExpo is excited to announce that, this September, flight simmers will be able to experience Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight at our event in San Diego, California.

“With the imminent launch of Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X|S, and the upcoming launch of VelocityOne Flight in the coming months, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this unique, all-in-one device to flight simmers at FlightSimExpo in September,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’ve designed a fully integrated system that works with Xbox and PC, and one that effectively simulates both larger commercial airliners and smaller aircraft. VelocityOne Flight provides everything a new flier needs, along with the capability and features that hardcore flight simmers want. For the great price of $349.95, there’s nothing else like it, and we can’t wait to show it off!”

As described on the Turtle Beach website, VelocityOne Flight is the complete flight control system, developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, and by a dedicated Turtle Beach team with over two decades of experience creating many premier flight and racing simulation controllers. Designed for Xbox, VelocityOne Flight is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Additional information can be found at www.turtlebeach.com/pages/velocity-one-flight.

Turtle Beach will be on-site for attendees to try out Flight Sim 2020 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 PCs using the VelocityOne Flight simulation control system. In addition to exhibiting, Turtle Beach’s Chairman and CEO Juergen Stark—a pilot and long-time flight simmer—will be attending the event to talk about how a pre-lockdown trip to Microsoft in January 2020 revealed a significant market opportunity for Turtle Beach, which led to the development of VelocityOne Flight. Juergen will speak at 1:00pm PDT on Saturday, September 25, 2021.,/p>

Alongside Turtle Beach, FlightSimExpo is pleased to confirm that the following new exhibitors will be at the September 24-26, 2021 event: Altimeter Motives, LLC, FlightFactor, FlightSimBuilder, Mindstar Aviation, Redbird Flight Simulations, vAAirlines, and Virtual Fly. New sponsors include A2A Simulations, HiFi Simulations, PlaneEnglish, and X-Crafts. See the full list here.

Newly-confirmed speakers include FlightFactor’s Roman Berezin, Matrix Flight Simulators CEO Steven Kaye, and popular Twitch streamer TheFlyingFabio, who will discuss his aviation experience and his path to becoming a full time MSFS streamer at 3:30pm PDT on Saturday, September 25. Find the full schedule online.

At FlightSimExpo, attendees have the unique opportunity to try the latest in flight simulation hardware and hear product updates directly from developers—something you can’t get anywhere else. Announcements and updates are expected from Aerosoft, Gleim Aviation, Prepar3D (Lockheed Martin), RealSimGear, Thrustmaster, RealSimGear, VIRTUAL FLY NORTH AMERICA, X-Crafts, X-Plane, and more.

For those attending in-person in San Diego, single-day registration begins at $25. FlightSimExpo 2021 also offers an online registration for $15. This online registration includes exclusive access to event seminars and the ability to chat and engage with participating developers throughout the weekend.

For more information on FlightSimExpo, to view the full schedule, and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com. Attendees making travel plans are encouraged to book discounted FlightSimExpo hotel rooms and learn about airfare discounts with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet.

“As we gear up for FlightSimExpo, we also want to remind attendees of two great livestreams coming up through Flight Simulation Association,” says show organizer Evan Reiter. “On Saturday, we’re teaming up with Orbx to present a #FlyJuly21 webinar featuring several top developers in a live discussion on the future of home flight simulation. And on July 29, X-Plane will be presenting an update to the community live from AirVenture 2021. We welcome all simmers to join us on FSA or YouTube.”

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America’s community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees. FlightSimExpo 2021 takes place on September 24-26, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.Join us for the 2021 Event!