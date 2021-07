VSKYLABS To Demo At EAA Convention

Wow! Next week....At EAA - The Spirit of Aviation! Sim Your Plane VR experience will set an amazing FUSION of real and virtual worlds as Kyle Fowler with Go EZ Aerobatics and his Long EZ will become ONE with the VSKYLABS Rutan LongEZ Project (using X-Plane by Laminar Research, Sim Your Plane hardware and technology and Kyle Fowler's real-world Long EZ aircraft). Kyle Fowler's Long EZ will be parked in the International Aerobatic Club booth. Don't miss it!

Source