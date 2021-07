VSKYLABS Previews Phoenix Air U-15 Project XP

The VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon). The VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 Project which was initially released in 2017 is going through a complete overhaul, practically a complete *REMAKE process* which brings it to fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS 2021 project standards. Release of new version v6.0 is expected later this month...stay tuned!

