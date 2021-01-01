  • Just Flight Releases PA-28-161 Warrior II For MSFS

    Just Flight Releases PA-28-161 Warrior II For MSFS

    Our new VR-ready Warrior II comes in eight paint schemes and has been developed using the latest MSFS standards, with 4096 x 4096 textures and PBR materials, an authentic set of Wwise custom sounds, down-to-the-rivet detailing and ground services support.

    The 3D virtual cockpit features texturing wear and tear and optional a€_clean' textures, a fully functional IFR-capable avionics fit and an impressive lighting system. Custom-coded fuel and electrical systems are provided along with a tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft options and checking aircraft and flight information.

    Accurate flight dynamics combined with features such as vibrating engine exhausts, background panel rattle at low engine RPM and full support for MSFS visual icing effects provide a truly realistic Warrior II flight experience!

    Priced at £29.99 / €37.95 / $44.99.

