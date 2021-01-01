MK-Studios Have Released Ponta Delgada for MSFS

Visit the Azores and see all the beautiful landscapes yourself. Prepare yourself for difficult weather conditions and plan routes to other exciting destinations like Lisbon (coming this year) and Madeira located ~2 hours away.

Ponta Delgada - Joao Paulo II Airport, named after Pope John Paul II, is an international airport located on the island of Sao Miguel, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. Situated 2 km (1.2 mi) west of the city centre of Ponta Delgada, it is the primary (and busiest) airport in the Azores, as well as the fifth largest infrastructure managed by ANA Aeroportos de Portugal.

