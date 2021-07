Just Flight Preview Images Of Fokker F-28 MSFS

Here are some new screen shots of the Fokker F28 MSFS showing additional liveries on the F-28-2000 and F-28-4000 variants and there is also a new In Development entry now live on the web site.

Majority of the external textures now complete, work on all other areas ongoing and still some way to go before we get close to software completion.

Enjoy these latest shots!

Source