France VFR Releases Pays-de-Loire For FSX/P3D

Our new regional scenery Pays-de-Loire VFR 3DA for P3D (v5/v4) and FSX is now available. This scenery represents the northwest area of France including many airports and known cities.

Technical Specifications

Ground textures from 0.8 to 1.20 meter / pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition

Dedicated mesh with high definition 4.75 meters (LOD13).

Lakes and rivers with navigable waters fitting the texture.

Semi-detailed generic airports including flatten platform correction.

Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scene including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions ...).

Hundreds of thousands of objects and notable buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls, cranes, boats, streetlights, road signs ...).

Integration of 3D Automation® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specs.

Extremely dense and optimized vegetation coverage using a custom rendering module controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).

Autogen buildings including additional specific and optimized 3D variations.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% Lockheed Martin® and Micosoft Fight Simulator X® SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

