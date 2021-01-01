Review: Impulse Simulations Adelaide YPAD For MSFS

FilbertFlies presents a review of Adelaide Airport (YPAD) scenery by Impulse Simulations for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

About Impulse Simulations YPAD

All major internal and surrounding buildings have been meticulously and accurately hand crafted in great detail whilst still providing exceptional performance. Whether you're shooting the ILS over the gorgeous Adelaide Hills into Runway 23 or trying your RNAV skills into runway 05, you’re bound to enjoy everything that Adelaide has to offer.

15,000+ Hand Placed Objects

Full PBR Texturing

Custom Animations

Animated Jetways

Improved Vegetation and Grass

50+ Custom Assets

15cm Custom Orthoimagery

Replicated Terminal Interior

Detailed Static Aircraft

Custom Taxiway Decals

Realistic Ground / Apron Texturing

Realistic Night Lighting

Compatible with Orbx Landmarks Adelaide, AUScene Parafield & Aldinga Airports

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

