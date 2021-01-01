Review: Impulse Simulations Adelaide YPAD For MSFS
FilbertFlies presents a review of Adelaide Airport (YPAD) scenery by Impulse Simulations for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
About Impulse Simulations YPAD
All major internal and surrounding buildings have been meticulously and accurately hand crafted in great detail whilst still providing exceptional performance. Whether you're shooting the ILS over the gorgeous Adelaide Hills into Runway 23 or trying your RNAV skills into runway 05, you’re bound to enjoy everything that Adelaide has to offer.
- 15,000+ Hand Placed Objects
- Full PBR Texturing
- Custom Animations
- Animated Jetways
- Improved Vegetation and Grass
- 50+ Custom Assets
- 15cm Custom Orthoimagery
- Replicated Terminal Interior
- Detailed Static Aircraft
- Custom Taxiway Decals
- Realistic Ground / Apron Texturing
- Realistic Night Lighting
- Compatible with Orbx Landmarks Adelaide, AUScene Parafield & Aldinga Airports
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
FilbertFlies
