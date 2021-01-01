With meticulous care from the Dominic Design Team, Buon Ma Thuot Airport comes to life with the typical vegetation of the Vietnamese highlands. Promises to be a great experience for simmers who love to explore.
Buon Ma Thuot Airport (IAIA :BMV, ICAO: VVBM) (Vietnamese: Buon Ma Thuot Airport) is a public airport in Viet Nam. The airport is located near the provincial capital Buon Ma Thuot in Dak Lak province. Another name for this airport is Phung-Duc Airport. It has one functional runway. A second incomplete runway (marked with a faded 27 R) is not in use. Two aprons are located on the south side of the airport with buildings that appear to be used for aircraft storage. A barracks-like camp is located to the north side of the airport. This airport handles 860,000 passengers in 2016. Source: Wikipedia.
Welcome to Buon Ma Thuot city, the heart of the central highlands of Vietnam, with meticulous care from the developers.
Features
- PBR textures
- Dynamic rain on control tower
- Dynamic lighting
- Real ground markings
- Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt
- Custom flashing beacon on control tower
Purchase Dominic Design Team - Buon Ma Thuot Airport VVBM for MSFS