  • Canadian Xpress July 2021 Monthly Fly-In - St. Lawrence River

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-20-2021 10:58 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress July 2021 Monthly Fly-In - St. Lawrence River

    The St. Lawrence River is a large river in the middle latitudes of North America. The St. Lawrence flows in a roughly north-easterly direction, connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean and forming the primary drainage outflow of the Great Lakes Basin. It traverses the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, and is part of the international boundary between Ontario, Canada, and the U.S. state of New York. This river provides the basis for the commercial St. Lawrence Seaway.

    The St. Lawrence River runs 3,058 kilometers from the farthest headwater to the mouth and 1,197 km from the outflow of Lake Ontario. These numbers include the estuary; without the estuary the length from Lake Ontario is 500 km. The farthest headwater is the North River in the Mesabi Range at Hibbing, Minnesota. Its drainage area, which includes the Great Lakes, the world's largest system of freshwater lakes. The basin covers parts of Ontario and Quebec in Canada, parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and nearly the entirety of the state of Michigan in the United States.

    Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our June 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Sept-Iles (CYZV) to Montreal (CYUL).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Roger Wensley

    Abacus FSDS V3.5 registration key?

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    Anyone aware of where and how the Abacus FSDS V3.5 scenery object making programme hides/uses the "registration key" that it is now telling me I need...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Ever wonder?

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    EVER WONDER? Whenever I put together a flight plan I save it as a (.PLN) file. If I want to exit the flight and go kiss my girlfriend I save the...

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: jbertelson Today, 11:14 AM Go to last post
    birdguy

    Requiem for a fighter pilot..

    Thread Starter: birdguy

    I hope this is the right forum for this. Old timers here may remember Jesse Callahan. Requiem for a Fighter Pilot Jesse Callahan passed away...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post