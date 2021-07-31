Canadian Xpress July 2021 Monthly Fly-In - St. Lawrence River

The St. Lawrence River is a large river in the middle latitudes of North America. The St. Lawrence flows in a roughly north-easterly direction, connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean and forming the primary drainage outflow of the Great Lakes Basin. It traverses the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, and is part of the international boundary between Ontario, Canada, and the U.S. state of New York. This river provides the basis for the commercial St. Lawrence Seaway.

The St. Lawrence River runs 3,058 kilometers from the farthest headwater to the mouth and 1,197 km from the outflow of Lake Ontario. These numbers include the estuary; without the estuary the length from Lake Ontario is 500 km. The farthest headwater is the North River in the Mesabi Range at Hibbing, Minnesota. Its drainage area, which includes the Great Lakes, the world's largest system of freshwater lakes. The basin covers parts of Ontario and Quebec in Canada, parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and nearly the entirety of the state of Michigan in the United States.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our June 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Sept-Iles (CYZV) to Montreal (CYUL).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.