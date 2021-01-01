  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

    Roger Wensley

    Abacus FSDS V3.5 registration key?

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    Anyone aware of where and how the Abacus FSDS V3.5 scenery object making programme hides/uses the "registration key" that it is now telling me I need...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    VFRguy

    Ever wonder?

    Thread Starter: VFRguy

    EVER WONDER? Whenever I put together a flight plan I save it as a (.PLN) file. If I want to exit the flight and go kiss my girlfriend I save the...

    Last Post By: VFRguy Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: jbertelson Today, 11:14 AM Go to last post
    birdguy

    Requiem for a fighter pilot..

    Thread Starter: birdguy

    I hope this is the right forum for this. Old timers here may remember Jesse Callahan. Requiem for a Fighter Pilot Jesse Callahan passed away...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post