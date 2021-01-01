Aeroplane Heaven C140 MSFS Further Update

Another update for Cessna 140: V1.3 is now available for the Cessna 140. This new update includes:

Revised base panel modeling

Control yokes now go to 110 degrees each side

Re-coded fuel gauges

Re-calibrated Kohlsman indicator

Revised electrical circuits to maintain Battery charge at idle.

After download and install, be sure to check the sim content area for the correct version which should read V1.3.

The Cessna 120, 140, and 140A, are single-engine, two-seat, conventional landing gear, light general aviation aircraft that were first produced in 1946, immediately following the end of World War II.

Source