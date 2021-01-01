New Trailer For Aerosoft - Airport Sandnessjoen Stokka MSFS

Have you watched the trailer for the new MSFS DLC Airport Sandnessjoen-Stokka yet? The Norwegian airport is the perfect base for an adventurous flight over the Seven Sisters mountain range.

In the shadow of the majestic Seven sisters, there lies a place... Welcome to northern Norway and Stokka Airport! Nestled in between four national parks, and just a hop and a skip away from Lofoten, Stokka makes the perfect base for the adventurous aviator. Explore the Seven Sisters mountain range: Thrusting their heads 1000 meters above the shoreline, they form a dramatic backdrop to the myriad of islands and lush cultural landscape. Set course for Borgefjell and spend the day exploring the high summits, deep valleys, wild rapids and expansive moors.

Or maybe you want to fly along the coastline up towards the Lofoten archipelago and explore a unique and breathtaking landscape of which there is no equal? Either way, we will see you there!

Sandnessjoen Airport, Stokka (ENST, SSJ) is a regional airport serving the town of Sandnessjoen, Norway. The airport features a 1409 meter (4623 feet) asphalt runway (02/20), and is served by Wideroe with Dash 8 aircraft connecting the community to Boda, Trondheim and Oslo.

Features

Custom, highly detailed models for all airport buildings, including VOR and Localizer equipment, as well as buildings surrounding the airport.

Highly detailed interior for the departure hall, entrance area and tower

Reworked terrain and vegetation

Custom ground textures, including grooved runway.

Realistic night lighting

Custom models for all taxiway, runway and approach lights

PBR textures

