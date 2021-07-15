  • Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia Hewanorra Int'l Airport for MSFS

    Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia Hewanorra Int’l Airport for MSFS

    St. Lucia certainly is one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean. A great landscape with beautiful bays and of course the fact that big parts of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series was shot here, make this Windward Island one you don't want to miss.

    Unlike Castries airport in the north, Hewanorra International Airport handles international flights and aircraft up to the B787. If you want to go to St. Lucia, this is the place to land. Welcome to St. Lucia!

    Features

    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Hewanorra International Airport, St. Lucia (TLPL)
    • Additional landmarks and objects around the airport
    • Includes static ship and aircraft for even more authenticity
    • Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Compatible with all known addons
    • Manual included

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia Hewanorra Int'l Airport for MSFS
    Also available: Aerosoft - FSDG - St Lucia TLPC for MSFS

