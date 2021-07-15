  • Just Flight Palma de Mallorca Entering Final Testing

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-19-2021 01:20 PM  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Palma de Mallorca Entering Final Testing

    Palma De Mallorca Airport for MSFS will be entering final stages of testing soon. Everything is now built and the airport will benefit from extra work and features including VGDS (Visual Guidance Docking System), custom built Air Bridges, custom coded ILS, new and renamed realistic taxiways, adjusted terrain and LOD work to best optimise how the aircraft looks and performs for users.

    All of that along with the general look will be tested and tweaked where required. For now here are some screen shots to show off the completed airport with the final In Development entry now added to the product page where you'll see plenty more shots of all areas of the airport.

