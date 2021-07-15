  • Taburet - Night3D V2 Florida for MSFS

    Taburet - Night3D V2 Florida for MSFS

    MSFS Night3D V2 version offers lamps watts strengthened; newly designed lamps to further extend visibility of lights even at far away distance; optimization to avoid impact on frame rates.

    This Night3D package for MSFS introduces coverage for the whole of Florida.

    What exactly does Night3D do to enhance the MSFS lights system? Night3D introduces new lamps into the existing ecosystem and is designed to work together with default lights. It is designed to create in the nocturnal MSFS world those little details the night bring with its darkness.

    The lamps are strategically positioned to illuminate buildings with emissive 3D light and reflections taking advantage of new MSFS reflective surfaces. They are designed to be just a little bit bigger than default lights to enhance their visibility and lightness.

    Night3D is a not invasive scenery; it is designed to avoid light overcrowding. Night3D targets urban areas where there are buildings; lighting up buildings and roads only in residential areas for the whole country or US state they cover. For example, it will not add light on motorways or major roads as MSFS is already covered. Instead it will light up the residential roads, building courtyards, alleyways, piers, depots, to mention just a few.

    Night3D is designed to make the most of MSFS new materials, featuring light reflections on ground, water, ice, windows, roofs or and any native MSFS material designed to reflect light. Night3D works hard at night and rests in the day when the lamps are still visible but in "Off" mode. Night3D is strategically positioned to resemble lamp posts; we chose a shape and size to make sure it is visible for aircraft when flying over at night.

