  • Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-24-2021 09:32 AM  Number of Views: 7  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2  Next

    Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2

    By Stuart McGregor

    FlyInside Bell 47

    The Aircraft

    The aircraft under review in this article is FlyInside's recently released Bell 47-G2. The version in question is the latest update 1.20, released on the 11th of May 2021.

    The B47-G2, is a single engine multipurpose light helicopter manufactured by the Bell Helicopter Corporation and this variant was first introduced in 1955. It has a Lycoming VO-435 piston engine, and in real life a number of engine variants were available over time. However, the model from FlyInside is based on the A1 variant. The aircraft has twin blade main and tail rotors and is designed to typically carry 3 people. One in the left pilot seat, with space for two passengers seated on the right seat side by side. Very cosey...

    With its iconic bubble canopy, it is still one of the most recognised helicopters even today. It definitely has that 1950s retro look and feel, so if you like a bit of nostalgia this is worth a look.

    Initial Thoughts

    I obtained my copy over at https://flyinside-helis.com and it is priced at $34.95.

    FlyInside Bell 47

    FlyInside Bell 47

    Installation is simple, just a case of downloading the installer and letting it run. A security key is required, and this is provided with your purchase, so you need to activate the B47 once installed. This is done via the Heli Manager app provided in the download. The documentation provided on the web site and in the download is nice & simple and provides you with everything you need to know. This includes how to set up the flight controls, the flight model options, the advised cold and dark start up procedure and a few other bits and pieces such as how to deal with a few of the common issues that may be encountered.

    The aircraft will be installed into your "Community" folder, with the Heli Manager app installed by default into your Program Files, in my case on my 'C' drive. In here you will find the manual, a set of paint kit files if you want to create your own liveries, as well as the main Heli Manager.exe file. This app allows you to make changes to the flight model (easy, medium, realistic), advises on controller bindings for the main controls of cyclic, anti-torque pedals, collective and throttle, as well as allowing you to change when Heli Manger runs. Under normal situations it is designed to run automatically in the background as part of the licence management protocol, although it can be disabled if you wish.

    I found the documentation clear and easy to read and follow, and I highly recommend you read it prior to your first flight, as then I am sure you will have no issues with the initial set up.

    FlyInside Bell 47

    FlyInside Bell 47

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    polymerman

    IDAHO FALLS TO JACKSON HOLE USING VOX-ATC/X in a VERTXSIM DIAMOND DA-62

    Thread Starter: polymerman

    7JgrkwoO7Ag

    Last Post By: polymerman Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Microsoft Announces Flightsim Hardware Accessories For Xbox

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22880-Microsoft-Announces-Flightsim-Hardware-Accessories-For-Xbox

    Last Post By: N069NT Today, 10:30 AM Go to last post
    SSI01

    FSX CTD when "Fly Now" selected

    Thread Starter: SSI01

    My FSX installation is crashing to my desktop, no matter what aircraft is selected for flight (add-on or default), after all parameters have been...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 07:52 AM Go to last post
    chiastra

    GPS simicons

    Thread Starter: chiastra

    Good morning I have a trouble:I want add the GPS icon to an fs aircraft panel by registries entries of the panel. I know FSPanel Studio,but is pay....

    Last Post By: chiastra Today, 05:46 AM Go to last post