Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2

Review: FlyInside Bell 47-G2 By Stuart McGregor

The Aircraft

The aircraft under review in this article is FlyInside's recently released Bell 47-G2. The version in question is the latest update 1.20, released on the 11th of May 2021.

The B47-G2, is a single engine multipurpose light helicopter manufactured by the Bell Helicopter Corporation and this variant was first introduced in 1955. It has a Lycoming VO-435 piston engine, and in real life a number of engine variants were available over time. However, the model from FlyInside is based on the A1 variant. The aircraft has twin blade main and tail rotors and is designed to typically carry 3 people. One in the left pilot seat, with space for two passengers seated on the right seat side by side. Very cosey...

With its iconic bubble canopy, it is still one of the most recognised helicopters even today. It definitely has that 1950s retro look and feel, so if you like a bit of nostalgia this is worth a look.

Initial Thoughts

I obtained my copy over at https://flyinside-helis.com and it is priced at $34.95.

Installation is simple, just a case of downloading the installer and letting it run. A security key is required, and this is provided with your purchase, so you need to activate the B47 once installed. This is done via the Heli Manager app provided in the download. The documentation provided on the web site and in the download is nice & simple and provides you with everything you need to know. This includes how to set up the flight controls, the flight model options, the advised cold and dark start up procedure and a few other bits and pieces such as how to deal with a few of the common issues that may be encountered.

The aircraft will be installed into your "Community" folder, with the Heli Manager app installed by default into your Program Files, in my case on my 'C' drive. In here you will find the manual, a set of paint kit files if you want to create your own liveries, as well as the main Heli Manager.exe file. This app allows you to make changes to the flight model (easy, medium, realistic), advises on controller bindings for the main controls of cyclic, anti-torque pedals, collective and throttle, as well as allowing you to change when Heli Manger runs. Under normal situations it is designed to run automatically in the background as part of the licence management protocol, although it can be disabled if you wish.

I found the documentation clear and easy to read and follow, and I highly recommend you read it prior to your first flight, as then I am sure you will have no issues with the initial set up.