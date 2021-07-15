  • Taburet - UK and Ireland Waterflow for MSFS

    Taburet - UK and Ireland Waterflow for MSFS

    Streamflow, or channel runoff, is the flow of water in streams, rivers, and other channels, and is a major element of the water cycle. The record of flow over time is called a hydrograph. The way MSFS terrain looks as we see it is because of water flowing over the terrain.

    This scenery adds those water features that have shaped terrain all around the world. These are visible mostly everywhere you fly; they reflect sunlight and they are also visible on aircraft's terrain maps.

    UK/Ireland Waterflow adds 153,394 water features connecting lakes and rivers through small to medium size streams. No impact on frame rates. Coverage: UK and Ireland.

