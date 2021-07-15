DCS Is Upgrading WWII Normandy Map

DCS: Normandy by Ugra Media is receiving updated color and splatmap textures for fields and buildings. Airfield textures have also been improved and multiple bugs at Evreux, Funtington, Maupertus, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer and St. Pierre du Mont airfields have been fixed. Taxiway issues at Azeville, Barville, Evreux and Lantheuil have also been resolved.

Performance improvements when flying low over dense forest areas are noticeable. Individual tree types including; Amur Oak, Black Ash, Pine, Riverbirch and Sugar Maple are now more distinguishable and lifelike.

Source