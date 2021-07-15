  • DCS Showcases Ka-50 Black Shark 3

    DCS Showcases Ka-50 Black Shark 3

    We are pleased to present the progress to the engines, transmission and rotor head. As you can imagine, the propulsion system will be visible when the fuselage is damaged during combat or when under maintenance.

    The twin 2,400 hp Klimov TV3-117VMA turboshaft engines are mounted high on the fuselage above the wings. Note how the semicircular air intakes and exhausts are turned outward and the level of detail the modellers have put into these components. Everything is being recreated using exact drawings to a real-world scale.

    Source

    If you fancy trying your hand at flying a Ka-50 in FSX, why not head on over to the file library and download the excellent freeware version by Michael E. Roberts:

    fsx_kamov_ka-50_hokum.zip

