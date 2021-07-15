  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Update July 15, 2021

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Update Julye 16, 2021

    12 days until Microsoft Flight Simulator is released on Xbox Series X|S. Are you as hyped as we are? To celebrate, check out the latest "Why I Fly" video with Pilot Emilie:

    SDK Update

    General:

    • We are currently investigating the last remaining issues for the upcoming update.

    Dev Mode:

    • General
      • Console icons are now properly reloaded after the icons package has been mounted.
      • Tools are now properly shut upon closing the sim.
      • We now support ILS reference for runways.

    Project Editor

    • We fixed the disabled "next" button in the asset selection wizard when creating a new asset group.

    Visual Effects Editor

    • We added a ColorSpaceConversion node to allow you to work either with RGB or HSV.

    Source

