Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Update July 15, 2021

SDK Update

General:

We are currently investigating the last remaining issues for the upcoming update.

Dev Mode:

General

Console icons are now properly reloaded after the icons package has been mounted.



Tools are now properly shut upon closing the sim.



We now support ILS reference for runways.

Project Editor

We fixed the disabled "next" button in the asset selection wizard when creating a new asset group.

Visual Effects Editor

We added a ColorSpaceConversion node to allow you to work either with RGB or HSV.

