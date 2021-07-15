Microsoft Flight Simulator Dev Update July 15, 2021

12 days until Microsoft Flight Simulator is released on Xbox Series X|S. Are you as hyped as we are? To celebrate, check out the latest "Why I Fly" video with Pilot Emilie:
SDK Update
General:
- We are currently investigating the last remaining issues for the upcoming update.
Dev Mode:
- General
- Console icons are now properly reloaded after the icons package has been mounted.
- Tools are now properly shut upon closing the sim.
- We now support ILS reference for runways.
Project Editor
- We fixed the disabled "next" button in the asset selection wizard when creating a new asset group.
Visual Effects Editor
- We added a ColorSpaceConversion node to allow you to work either with RGB or HSV.