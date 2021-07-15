PMDG Latest Update on DC-6 For MSFS 2020

A few moments ago, we issued a new update for the PMDG DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update, like the previous updates, is available to you via the PMDG Operations Center.

This update is focused on some improvements to performance and enhancements in usability based upon feedback from users now that the product is in such wide operation.

Highlights

Automated Flight Engineer's audio now has his own volume channel tied to the Aircraft Miscellaneous slider

A/C inverter logic and certain A/C powered instruments reworked/remodeled/corrected

Improved hardware support

Fit-and-finish items around the virtual cockpit

Visual tidying of the cabin and exterior models

Change Log Items for this build:

0009963: [Suggested/Missing Features] AFE needs sound slider to increase volume (hvanrensburg)

0009967: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] RTM- Inverter and Generator Click Spots need position indicators (hvanrensburg)

0009970: [Suggested/Missing Features] Additional External Camera views (jbrown)

0009975: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Bendix King ADF timer won't switch to hours (hvanrensburg)

0010050: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] AFE Before Start flow does not close doors (hvanrensburg)

0010051: [External Model - Lighting] Landing Lights and wing light glass cover is solid white. (jbrown)

0010052: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Throttle speed movement with gamepad controller very slow (cbpowell)

0010053: [External Model - Geometry] Front cabin seats strange texture (jbrown)

0010054: [Unsure] Default view for Tablet view (control 0) is off center (jbrown)

0010059: [Documentation] Incorrect schematics of fuel system management in POH (hvanrensburg)

0010061: [External Model - Geometry] Cargo boxes in DC-6A main cargo deck appear/disappear on LOD1 (jbrown)

0010062: [Documentation] Tutorials 1 and 2 Tablet and other info needs to be updated (hvanrensburg)

0010063: [External Model - Geometry] Strange Ice Artifact around captain and FO window frame in VC view. (jbrown)

0010064: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Inverters and A/C electrical system are mis-modeled (with associated instrument power errors) (cbpowell)

0010068: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Battery overcharges without boundary (cbpowell)

0010070: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Click-spots randomly activating (hvanrensburg)

0010071: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Cowl flap selector doesn't line up with the numbers around the dial. (hvanrensburg)

0010072: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] AC Voltmeter tool tip should be "AC Voltmeter" not "AC Voltmeter Eng Inst" (hvanrensburg)

0010073: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] Add dynamic tool tips to Inverter switches "No. X/NORMAL", "OFF", "STBY" (hvanrensburg)

0010074: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Engine instruments should not be operational on emergency inverter (cbpowell)

0010075: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Emergency inverter does not obey its circuit breaker (cbpowell)

0010076: [Sounds] Emergency inverter sound does not cease if its CB is tripped (hvanrensburg)

0010077: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] F1-F4 keys are hard-bound to throttle movement and cannot be reassigned (cbpowell)

0010078: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Shutdown- Props still moving (hvanrensburg)

We have more changes that we are prepping to hand off to our testers, and we'll pass those along to you once they are tested. We are also beginning to map out unveiling our next release for MSFS...

Exciting times ahead!

Thank you for the overwhelming support of our DC-6. We really hope you are enjoying yourselves!

