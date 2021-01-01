Verticalsim Releases Sarasota For MSFS 2020

Welcome to back to Sarasota! Now out for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) is located in Sarasota, FL. Just South of Tampa. It features unique water approaches, and allows opportunties for GA, buisness jet, and commercial traffic.

Take flights from multiple destinations as the airport servers both domestic and international flights.

Features

Terminal Interior

Surrounding area modeled

A plethora of animated objects including (radar, Wig-wags, Air conditioning, etc.)

Custom jetways

2021 Airport layout

Optimization accounted for

Ground clutter (baggage loaders, static aircraft, people, etc.)

HDR night lighting

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)

Source