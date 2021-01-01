  • Verticalsim Releases Sarasota For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-16-2021 09:35 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Verticalsim Releases Sarasota For MSFS 2020

    Welcome to back to Sarasota! Now out for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) is located in Sarasota, FL. Just South of Tampa. It features unique water approaches, and allows opportunties for GA, buisness jet, and commercial traffic.

    Take flights from multiple destinations as the airport servers both domestic and international flights.

    Verticalsim Releases Sarasota For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Terminal Interior
    • Surrounding area modeled
    • A plethora of animated objects including (radar, Wig-wags, Air conditioning, etc.)
    • Custom jetways
    • 2021 Airport layout
    • Optimization accounted for
    • Ground clutter (baggage loaders, static aircraft, people, etc.)
    • HDR night lighting
    • Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxipathing, etc.)

    Verticalsim Releases Sarasota For MSFS 2020

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Who still has Active Sky 6.5?

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I know it doesn't work but who still has it and could install it tomorrow if they wanted too?

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 05:55 AM Go to last post
    troykolial

    HyperX Cloud Stinger mic very quiet

    Thread Starter: troykolial

    So I just bought this HyperX Cloud Stinger and it works fine and all, but the mic is stupidly quiet. In tf2, when recording, or in Discord it's...

    Last Post By: donnabrown2813 Today, 04:50 AM Go to last post
    neilends

    Some real-life aviation experiences and milestones today

    Thread Starter: neilends

    A really cool aspect of KSEZ-Sedona, Arizona, is that one of the most gorgeous hiking trails anywhere consists of a complete circumference around the...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 01:45 AM Go to last post
    bkmetz2x205

    Should I perform a complete reinstall? Stress test options?

    Thread Starter: bkmetz2x205

    My version of MSFS is becoming increasingly unstable. It has always frozen or crashed at various times during flight, but now it will freeze when...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 12:10 AM Go to last post