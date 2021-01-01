Lionheart Trinidad Update Delayed

Official Notice: Trinidad Build 4.2 Delayed...

The new version of the Trinidad has been updated to MSFS SU5 Build 1.18. This new version has new code elements which the new Trinidad update uses. It will be broken if I release it to you as it is. I failed to realize this until late last night. We adjusted numerous knobs and switches for the new MSFS.

2 weeks.... 2 longggggg weeeeeks....

It will be nice. Its a ton of work. Its ludicrous how difficult it is to get things to work. It has been a test of my endurance. Trying to figure out how to get this working, that animating right, this code template that causes these decals to turn off or light up when switches are on and off, has been a monstrous endeavor.

Hang in there, Trinidad Drivers...

