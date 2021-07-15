VSKYLABS Updates Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project

VSKYLABS are updating their Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project for X-Plane. First started way back in 2017, this latest update includes a complete remake of the aircraft:

Great news! The VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research is about to exceed a major update release point to version 6.0. The new version includes almost a complete remake of the entire project, bringing it to fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS projects (initial release version v1.0 was released in March 2017!)

The Phoenix Air Phoenix is a Czech low-wing, two-seat motor glider, designed and manufactured by Phoenix Air (http://www.phoenixair.cz - developed by Martin A Stepanek) and it is provided as a complete ready-to-fly aircraft. The Phoenix is powered by a Rotax 912 ULS 100hp engine and it was designed to comply with the Federation Aeronautique Internationale microlight rules and US light-sport aircraft rules.

It is built from composites. Its 15 m span wing can be converted to 11 m by removing the wing tips and installing shorter ones for faster cruise speed when flown as a microlight aircraft.

The Phoenix can be flown for hundreds or thousands of miles with either sets of wings. It is a super-versatile, state of the art light sport aircraft. Release of the new version of the VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project will take place during July 2021. Although being a major update release, the update will be FREE to all existing customers!

