  VSKYLABS Updates Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-15-2021 01:43 PM
    VSKYLABS Updates Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project

    VSKYLABS are updating their Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project for X-Plane. First started way back in 2017, this latest update includes a complete remake of the aircraft:

    Great news! The VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research is about to exceed a major update release point to version 6.0. The new version includes almost a complete remake of the entire project, bringing it to fall in line with the latest VSKYLABS projects (initial release version v1.0 was released in March 2017!)

    VSKYLABS Updates Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project

    The Phoenix Air Phoenix is a Czech low-wing, two-seat motor glider, designed and manufactured by Phoenix Air (http://www.phoenixair.cz - developed by Martin A Stepanek) and it is provided as a complete ready-to-fly aircraft. The Phoenix is powered by a Rotax 912 ULS 100hp engine and it was designed to comply with the Federation Aeronautique Internationale microlight rules and US light-sport aircraft rules.

    It is built from composites. Its 15 m span wing can be converted to 11 m by removing the wing tips and installing shorter ones for faster cruise speed when flown as a microlight aircraft.

    The Phoenix can be flown for hundreds or thousands of miles with either sets of wings. It is a super-versatile, state of the art light sport aircraft. Release of the new version of the VSKYLABS Phoenix Air U-15 LSA Project will take place during July 2021. Although being a major update release, the update will be FREE to all existing customers!

