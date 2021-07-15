Review: Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 FSX/P3D

Duchess Model 76 Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Richard Nurse Suggested Price:

$44.99

Just Flight is well known for developing great general aviation (GA) models that bring the simmer close to that of the real airplane. These aircraft have impressive systems modelling, high resolution textures, and great sound packages. Just Flight's Piper PA-28R Arrow III, and Cessna 152 Trainer are fine examples of this. Following on from this great tradition of high-quality GA aircraft, this highly detailed simulation of the Duchess Model 76 has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research, with two real-life Duchess aircraft, G-BZRT and G-GCCL. This aircraft features comprehensive systems modelling, dynamic engine wear and management realism, a fully functional cockpit (even the circuit breakers work, which I love!), realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real world performance and handling data, and a beautiful, roaring sound package of the Lycoming O-360 engines that really make you want to hop in this airplane one more time. Here are some of the features that stand out in this airplane:

The Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seatbelts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Authentic RPM gauge needle 'wobble'

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Interactive engine start checklist

Interactive checklists for every stage of flight

Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for takeoff'

Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit including:

KMA 28 audio selector unit



GNS 430 COM/NAV 1 radio and GPS



KX 165 COM/NAV 2 radio with 32 channel saving compatibility



KR 87 ADF receiver



KT 76A transponder unit



WX-8 Stormscope



Century IV autopilot



HSI and ADF gauges



KDI DME indicator with HOLD functionality

Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction

Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)

Aircraft Systems