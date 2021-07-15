  • Review: Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-18-2021 09:28 AM  Number of Views: 14  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 FSX/P3D  Next

    Duchess Model 76

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Review Author:
    Richard Nurse

    Suggested Price:
    $44.99
    Buy Here

    Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 for FSX/P3D

    Just Flight is well known for developing great general aviation (GA) models that bring the simmer close to that of the real airplane. These aircraft have impressive systems modelling, high resolution textures, and great sound packages. Just Flight's Piper PA-28R Arrow III, and Cessna 152 Trainer are fine examples of this. Following on from this great tradition of high-quality GA aircraft, this highly detailed simulation of the Duchess Model 76 has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research, with two real-life Duchess aircraft, G-BZRT and G-GCCL. This aircraft features comprehensive systems modelling, dynamic engine wear and management realism, a fully functional cockpit (even the circuit breakers work, which I love!), realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real world performance and handling data, and a beautiful, roaring sound package of the Lycoming O-360 engines that really make you want to hop in this airplane one more time. Here are some of the features that stand out in this airplane:

    The Cockpit

    • A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seatbelts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations
    • Authentic RPM gauge needle 'wobble'
    • Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment
    • Interactive engine start checklist
    • Interactive checklists for every stage of flight
    • Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded
    • Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between 'cold & dark' or 'ready for takeoff'
    • Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit including:
      • KMA 28 audio selector unit
      • GNS 430 COM/NAV 1 radio and GPS
      • KX 165 COM/NAV 2 radio with 32 channel saving compatibility
      • KR 87 ADF receiver
      • KT 76A transponder unit
      • WX-8 Stormscope
      • Century IV autopilot
      • HSI and ADF gauges
      • KDI DME indicator with HOLD functionality
    • Flight computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction
    • Flight1 GTN and GNS integration in the virtual cockpit (Flight1 GTN/GNS sold separately)

    Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 for FSX/P3D

    Aircraft Systems

    • Custom-coded systems:
      • Engine management
      • Electrical system (battery, alternators, functional circuit breakers)
      • Fuel system (fuel pumps, selectors, crossfeed)
      • Hydraulic/landing gear system (including emergency extension)
      • Century IV autopilot
      • Environmental (cabin heating/ventilation controls)
    • Failures including spark plug fouling, limited battery life, vapour lock and more
    • Refill menu for quick and easy refilling of fuel and oil, and recharging of the battery
    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HF,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Duchess Model 76 FSX/P3D  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HAJOREI

    MSFS installation problem

    Thread Starter: HAJOREI

    Couldn't start MSFS for a few days. Hanged itself after checking for updates. Several attempts to restart, were unsuccessful. I then uninstalled...

    Last Post By: OT2 Today, 09:32 AM Go to last post
    usb777

    MSFS Bridges and Waves

    Thread Starter: usb777

    Besides the third part bridges I have found and installed do you think MS will fix the bridges that look like dams. I remember FS9 not having bridges...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 08:01 AM Go to last post
    beroun

    Run Time Error R6025

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Getting the Run Time Error R6025 when approaching airports and it shuts down the FS. Quite annoying. Have seen many posts on this Error but all...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 07:14 AM Go to last post
    gzielos

    Fly over real terrain

    Thread Starter: gzielos

    Dear friends, I am a user of the Microsoft Flight Simulator FS2004. Because of the poor terrain view I thought about a new opportunity to see real...

    Last Post By: gzielos Today, 03:19 AM Go to last post