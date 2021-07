Navigraph Releases AIRAC Cycle 2107

AIRAC Cycle 2107 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date.

Have you tried the Navigraph Charts In-Game Panel for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 yet? This integration allows Ultimate subscribers to use the functionalities of the Navigraph Charts app inside MSFS 2020, without the need for an external device or monitor!

Check out this video showing you how to get the In-Game Panel:

