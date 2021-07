MilViz Video Trailer Showcases FG-1D Corsair MSFS

MilViz have released a video trailer (by the AviationLads) showcasing their FG-1D Corsair for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

From the moment you choose one of the 21 provided HD liveries and settle into the cockpit of the MilViz FG-1D Corsair, you'll recognise this aircraft is a step above. One of the most iconic aircraft from the Pacific theatre of WWII, the Corsair was also arguably one of the best performing.

