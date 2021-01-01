  • Taimodels - Shenzhen Bao'an Int'l Airport - ZGSZ for X-Plane 11

    Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (formerly Shenzhen Huangtian Airport) (IATA: SZX, ICAO: ZGSZ) is the airport serving Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. It is located on the east bank of the Pearl River near Huangtian and Fuyong villages in Bao'an District, and is 32 km (20 mi) northwest of the city center. It is a hub for Shenzhen Airlines and Shenzhen Donghai Airlines and for cargo airline SF Airlines, and a focus city for China Southern Airlines and Hainan Airlines. The airport also serves as an Asian-Pacific cargo hub for UPS Airlines. The airport is undergoing major expansions with a second runway completed and opened in 2011 and a new terminal which opened in 2013.

    Features

    • 4K textures
    • Complete inside the airport
    • High detail models
    • SAM jetways
    • High quality PBR textures on objects and ground
    • High performance
    • Complete autogen around airport

