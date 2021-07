FlyByWire Video Demonstrate New Detail In A32NX

The team over at FlyByWire Simulations have been busy demonstrating some of the "pixelated" screens of their A32NX for MSFS:

Take a look at some extra detail coming to the A32NX, visible pixels can be seen on screen.

Since 2003, the A320 features liquid crystal display (LCD) units in its flight deck instead of the original cathode ray tube (CRT) displays. These include the main displays and the backup artificial horizon, which was previously an analog display.