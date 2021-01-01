  • IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Updates Deployment

    IndiaFoxtEcho Delays Updates Deployment

    Product updates deployment suspended until Sim Update V (and a note about SU-31).

    Along with new products development, we have been working on updates for all of our products, including the much awaited "smoke" update for the MB-339.

    However, given that Sim Update V (which will be released in a couple of weeks) will bring a number of changes that are likely to require further updates from our side, we have decides to suspend the release of updates for our current MSFS products (Long-EZ, MB-339 and T-45C) until Sim Update V is released.

    As for the new products, we are moving forward with the F-35 (initial STOVL tests went well), the M-346 (with further improvements to the graphic assets) and the SU-31.

    Speaking about the Sukhoi, we are moving forward with the Beta testing which is going well. However, while the product was designed as a fun and "loopy" alternative to default aircrafts, most of the testers were interested in a more realistic rendition of the aircraft dynamics so we are considering a retargeting (which means a lot more work...but still...).

    We'll keep you posted.

