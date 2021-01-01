Orbx Is Bringing Brisbane Airport To MSFS 2020

Introducing YBBN Brisbane International Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Our contemporary version of Brisbane Airport which captured the atmosphere and feeling of this busy international airport in the heart of Queensland, Australia is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Serving as the primary international airport in Queensland, over 30 airlines fly to almost 80 destinations from Brisbane to all over Australia, Asia, and the Americas. By far the largest airline at Brisbane Airport is Qantas with a staggering 700 scheduled flights a week.

Brisbane Airport is the work of our experienced team in Havant who have overhauled the airport with a considerable number of updates since our original 2010 release on the ESP platform, effectively rebuilding the airport from scratch. Built using current modelling techniques, Physically Based Rendering (PBR) complements our realistic models with highly detailed textures.

Whilst we await the MSFS version from the guys at Orbx, why not head on over to the file library and have a look at some of the freeware alternatives of Brisbane Airport:

X-Plane version: brisbane_int_2020_by_cdg_v15.zip

FSX version: antsbrisbanev101.zip

FS2004 retro version: aussie_retro.zip