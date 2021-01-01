Interview With Alan Ashforth

An Interview With Alan Ashforth Conducted By Dominic Smith

Alan, thanks for taking the time to talk to FlightSim.Com.

Could I begin by asking about how you started developing for X-Plane, and how your interest in aviation began?

Hi Dom. Well, my interest in aviation seems to stretch back to when I was a kid, as it is something I have always been interested in. I remember there being plenty of books available on the subject, especially those covering Soviet and British aircraft. At the time, you still had the very real threat of nuclear war, so as a youngster, I found it to be of the upmost importance to know who had what and how many!

When I was slightly older, I was lucky enough to experience the home computing revolution and was the proud owner of a ZX Spectrum 48K. One of my favorite games during the early 80s was "Gunship" by Microprose, it was just so detailed, especially for the time.

Most of the simulators I have enjoyed since then have been of the military variety, mainly because of the additional challenges they employ. At present I use IL-2 Stalingrad and DCS, but I also use civil sims such as FSX and P3D.

However, my go to sim is X-Plane 11, as that is the platform I develop my mods for, plus it has one of the best flight models available at present.

To answer your question about how I started developing for X-Plane, I think it comes down to the fact that I saw quite a few gaps in what it offered, plus I wanted to push the boundaries on what was possible.

Trying anything new at first is always daunting, but I was greatly helped (still am), by the kind and generous Ray Hill. I've learned so much from him, as he too is one who likes to push the boundaries in X-Plane. Ray has also let me mod some of his designs, which is of course, always exciting!

Could you tell us a bit about your mods?

The mods I create are for X-Plane's military models. These are usually freeware aircraft found in earlier versions of X-Plane, but which are not yet available for version 11. As well as updating these aircraft in terms of compatibility, I usually try to add additional combat features to them.

Alan, out of all the mods you've created, which ones do you consider to be your best or most popular work?

My most popular work has got to be my X-Plane 11 conversion of the venerable and iconic Grumman F-14. Both FSX and DSC have excellent versions of this aircraft but unfortunately not so with X-Plane 11. Earlier versions of the sim had both freeware and payware variants available, but X-Plane 11 was sadly lacking, hence the reason for my mod.

To be honest, my ability in certain areas is quite limited, so I teamed together with Domhenry and MGouge, and with permission from Sailor (the author of the original freeware model) developed it so that it was compatible with X-Plane 11.

The great thing about working on a project like this, is not just the finished item, but the fact that all three of us became friends due to the project.