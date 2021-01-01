  • Interview With Alan Ashforth

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-15-2021 09:15 AM  Number of Views: 11  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Interview With Alan Ashforth  Next

    An Interview With Alan Ashforth

    Conducted By Dominic Smith

    Interview with Alan Ashforth

    Alan, thanks for taking the time to talk to FlightSim.Com.

    Could I begin by asking about how you started developing for X-Plane, and how your interest in aviation began?

    Hi Dom. Well, my interest in aviation seems to stretch back to when I was a kid, as it is something I have always been interested in. I remember there being plenty of books available on the subject, especially those covering Soviet and British aircraft. At the time, you still had the very real threat of nuclear war, so as a youngster, I found it to be of the upmost importance to know who had what and how many!

    When I was slightly older, I was lucky enough to experience the home computing revolution and was the proud owner of a ZX Spectrum 48K. One of my favorite games during the early 80s was "Gunship" by Microprose, it was just so detailed, especially for the time.

    Interview with Alan Ashforth     Interview with Alan Ashforth

    Most of the simulators I have enjoyed since then have been of the military variety, mainly because of the additional challenges they employ. At present I use IL-2 Stalingrad and DCS, but I also use civil sims such as FSX and P3D.

    However, my go to sim is X-Plane 11, as that is the platform I develop my mods for, plus it has one of the best flight models available at present.

    To answer your question about how I started developing for X-Plane, I think it comes down to the fact that I saw quite a few gaps in what it offered, plus I wanted to push the boundaries on what was possible.

    Trying anything new at first is always daunting, but I was greatly helped (still am), by the kind and generous Ray Hill. I've learned so much from him, as he too is one who likes to push the boundaries in X-Plane. Ray has also let me mod some of his designs, which is of course, always exciting!

    Interview with Alan Ashforth     Interview with Alan Ashforth

    Could you tell us a bit about your mods?

    The mods I create are for X-Plane's military models. These are usually freeware aircraft found in earlier versions of X-Plane, but which are not yet available for version 11. As well as updating these aircraft in terms of compatibility, I usually try to add additional combat features to them.

    Alan, out of all the mods you've created, which ones do you consider to be your best or most popular work?

    My most popular work has got to be my X-Plane 11 conversion of the venerable and iconic Grumman F-14. Both FSX and DSC have excellent versions of this aircraft but unfortunately not so with X-Plane 11. Earlier versions of the sim had both freeware and payware variants available, but X-Plane 11 was sadly lacking, hence the reason for my mod.

    Interview with Alan Ashforth     Interview with Alan Ashforth

    To be honest, my ability in certain areas is quite limited, so I teamed together with Domhenry and MGouge, and with permission from Sailor (the author of the original freeware model) developed it so that it was compatible with X-Plane 11.

    The great thing about working on a project like this, is not just the finished item, but the fact that all three of us became friends due to the project.

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Interview With Alan Ashforth  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Announcing Eric Flight 1926 Airmail Route Marathon

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22832-Announcing-Eric-Flight-1926-Airmail-Route-Marathon

    Last Post By: eric5150 Today, 09:28 AM Go to last post
    Mac6737

    Some Good News about Ocean Water (for me, anyway)

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    I have complained bitterly on this forum about the failure of MSFS to render ocean water realistically. Others have chimed in to agree, the common...

    Last Post By: UPHILL3 Today, 09:24 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    AI BAE 146-100 by Fernando Martinez

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I downloaded this today, set a flight plan and on landing it bounced then decided to not land but climbed out for another go, second attempt was the...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 08:49 AM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    DC Designs F-15 Eagle released by Just Flight

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    https://www.justflight.com/product/dc-designs-f15-c-d-e-i-eagle-microsoft-flight-simulator "DC Designs are proud to announce their first aircraft...

    Last Post By: Evert-Jan Fokkema Today, 06:29 AM Go to last post