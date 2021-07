FlyByWire Simulation Releases Update To flyPadOS

It has been an amazing journey over these past ten months here at FlyByWire Simulations. We have some exciting things that are on our development branch! In this NOTAM we are going to give you an overview of changes that have been implemented:

flyPadOS v2! Brand new UI and features available.

Sound implementation + upcoming planned audio effects.

Hydraulics implementation and state.

Progress of custom FMGC/LNAV/ND.

