  • Taburet - Washington Waterflow for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-13-2021 02:23 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Streamflow, or channel runoff, is the flow of water in streams, rivers, and other channels, and is a major element of the water cycle. The record of flow over time is called a hydrograph. The way MSFS terrain looks as we see it is because of water flowing over the terrain.

    This scenery adds those water features that have shaped terrain all around the world. These are visible mostly everywhere you fly; they reflect sunlight and they are also visible on aircraft's terrain maps.

    Washington Waterflow adds 632,360 water features connecting lakes and rivers through small to medium size streams. No impact on frame rates. Coverage: US state of Washington (WA).

