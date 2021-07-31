  • Announcing Eric Flight 1926 Airmail Route Marathon

    Nels_Anderson
    Announcing Eric Flight 1926 Airmail Route Marathon

    Eric Flight 1926 US Transcontinental Airmail Route Marathon Saturday, July 31st, 2021 8AM EST (1200z).

    It's official! We will have the Eric Flight 1926 US Transcontinental Airmail Route Marathon starting on Saturday, July 31st. We will be raising money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund through fundraising on the Great Cycle Challenge. All the information you need to participate is in the briefing available here.

    Also, you need to register in order to be "official" and qualified to win raffle prizes. Register here (make sure you read the briefing first): https://forms.gle/qPgtcw3bV5AbyjHC7

    We hope to see as many of you as we can fly in this great and worthy event!

    P.S. We're looking for streamers to participate and stream in the event as well as anyone who would like to donate raffle prizes for those that qualify for the raffle. Contact Eric at [email protected] if you are interested or have questions. We just got Drzewiecki Design to donate 3 of their scenery products to be raffled off for those that fly the marathon as a marathon.

    Join the Eric Flight Discord to stay on top of more information as it is updated here: https://discord.gg/q98PXdE

      Newest permanent Discord link is https://discord.gg/q98PXdE (sorry for the temporary one above)

