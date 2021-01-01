  • Rolling Cumulus - Arunachal Pradesh 12 Scenery And Flights For FSX/P3D

    Rolling Cumulus - Arunachal Pradesh 12 Scenery And Flights For FSX/P3D

    Arunachal Pradesh "the land of dawn-lit mountains" is one of the 29 states of India and is the northeastern-most state of the country. Arunachal Pradesh borders the states of Assam and Nagaland to the south and shares international borders with Bhutan in the west, Myanmar in the east and is separated from China in the north by the McMahon Line. Itanagar is the capital of the state.

    Here you will be flying into valleys, mountainous terrain and beautiful flatlands. It is a strange area not frequented by many sim pilots or otherwise. ATRs, and other turboprops service the state airports which you will get to know well. So get your wings swinging and fly into the Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains!

    Features

    • All 12 airports scenery with new "PhotoLook" and detailed terminal buildings
    • Custom buildings and surroundings
    • Optimized for FSX/FSX:SE and P3D v4
    • 12 flights or more to the airports
    • Use any aircraft in your hangar
    • Complete Instructions

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Arunachal Pradesh 12 Scenery And Flights For FSX/P3D

