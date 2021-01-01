  • Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-13-2021 10:43 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020

    A Flying Tour of the English Lake District

    There really is no other place in the British Isles like the English Lake District and for anyone who uses MSFS 2020 and would like to visit the area at sometime in the future thanks to the excellent Bing maps this is now possible and there is no better guide book available on the planet!

    Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020

    I have visited the area many times since my father first took me in his new Ford Anglia and saw Lake Windermere from the small town of Bowness on Windermere a very busy town even then. Over the years we drove all over the Lake District visiting all the towns and seeing all the sights.

    I carried on touring when I got my first motorbike, a BSA C15, when I was 16, but it wasn't until I was in my twenties I started walking the fells, but nowhere near as much as Alfred Wainwright.

    Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020

    Wainwright spent his whole life walking and writing about these hills and mountains. It was he that gave me the inspiration to write these guides, but personally I find it much easier to actually fly them, definitely the best way to view these mountains. I recommend the Nemeth Design 103 which is ideal for our type of slow visual flying. Even Wainwright said "I hope when I die there is some kind of heaven, imagine flapping your wings around Great Gable".

    I have also created a few fictional airfields (and they are literally fields) for us to operate from and I am starting our journey on the Far Eastern Fells, a lesser known part of the Lake District but some beautiful views none the less and a good introduction to the Lake District where you will also learn much of the history of the places we fly over.

    You can see the excellent terrain map in the view of one of the Lake District's most popular walks "Striding Edge", clearly showing the knife edge walk with Swirral Edge on the left and Catstye Cam at the end, with Red Tarn snuggling safely in the bottom.

    Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020

    A good days walk is anything from 3-12 hours hard graft and you have to be fairly fit. We can cover the same area by air and see much more in 12-15 minutes and that's not rushing so if you fancy viewing the Lake District as never before try Westwood Walks Vol. 1. When all the volumes are complete you will probably know as much about the hills as the great man himself.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 1 for MSFS 2020
    See other Neil's Tours add-ons for MSFS 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Who still has Active Sky 6.5?

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I know it doesn't work but who still has it and could install it tomorrow if they wanted too?

    Last Post By: gaputz Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    johnyyz

    Toronto Pearson YYZ for MSFS2020

    Thread Starter: johnyyz

    Can someone pleeeeeeeeeeease bring out a good CYYZ for MSFS2020 and not wait like 4 yrs to do it ? thanks

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 11:00 AM Go to last post
    azzaro

    Flying into trouble.

    Thread Starter: azzaro

    I seem to be encountering a lot of cloud in my flights lately. :confused: This didn't look like something I should get into. So naturally, I did. :o...

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 09:49 AM Go to last post
    shb7

    Missing gps airports

    Thread Starter: shb7

    Why are there so many airports that can't be entered into the Garmin to fly direct to?

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:18 AM Go to last post