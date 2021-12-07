Announcing Flight Sim Coach

Remote coaching service launched, allowing flight sim users to learn from certified flight instructors at home.

Flight Sim Coach LLC is proud to announce the launch of the world's first dedicated online flight simulator coaching platform, connecting desktop flight simulation users with a wide range of experienced, highly qualified certified flight instructors (CFIs).

The current team of remote coaches consists of five CFIs from the US, Canada, and Europe who are also expert desktop flight simulation users. They are all passionate teachers with diverse flying backgrounds, with numerous type ratings and international experience.

While remote coaching is no substitute for in-aircraft instruction and does not count as logable hours, real-world student pilots can benefit from practicing numerous skills in the comfort of their own home (particularly navigation and communications), even at night time or in bad weather. This can leave students feeling far more prepared for in-person instruction, translating into saved time/money. For rusty pilots, it is an affordable way to prepare for their next Flight Review or Instrument Proficiency Check.

For flight simulation enthusiasts, the service is a highly effective way to accelerate the learning process (compared to traditional methods of watching tutorials and reading online forums) - as well as providing the ultimate realistic learning experience to those who would otherwise never take flying lessons. Never before has the ability existed to schedule a remote instructor on-demand with specific expertise in the aircraft/add-on a simmer wants to learn.

The service is accessible to simmers with even the most basic hardware setups. The remote coaching typically takes place using basic VoIP/screen sharing software, allowing the CFI to see everything needed to provide coaching to the client, with no specialized software or hardware required. Coaching is available for clients using any type of flight simulator, including X-Plane, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Prepar3D.

Mike Catalfamo (CFI/CFII/ATP) is a certified flight instructor and airline transport pilot who founded FlightSimCoach.com. Formerly an aerospace engineer and airline pilot, he started offering one-on-one remote coaching services in 2018, allowing him to express his passion for instructing and improving aviation safety through an innovative online method. After the demand for remote learning increased in 2020, he began to partner with additional flight instructors in 2021 to bring the benefits of remote simulator coaching to new flight sim users around the world.