  • Announcing Flight Sim Coach

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2021 06:22 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Announcing Flight Sim Coach

    Remote coaching service launched, allowing flight sim users to learn from certified flight instructors at home.

    Flight Sim Coach LLC is proud to announce the launch of the world's first dedicated online flight simulator coaching platform, connecting desktop flight simulation users with a wide range of experienced, highly qualified certified flight instructors (CFIs).

    The current team of remote coaches consists of five CFIs from the US, Canada, and Europe who are also expert desktop flight simulation users. They are all passionate teachers with diverse flying backgrounds, with numerous type ratings and international experience.

    While remote coaching is no substitute for in-aircraft instruction and does not count as logable hours, real-world student pilots can benefit from practicing numerous skills in the comfort of their own home (particularly navigation and communications), even at night time or in bad weather. This can leave students feeling far more prepared for in-person instruction, translating into saved time/money. For rusty pilots, it is an affordable way to prepare for their next Flight Review or Instrument Proficiency Check.

    For flight simulation enthusiasts, the service is a highly effective way to accelerate the learning process (compared to traditional methods of watching tutorials and reading online forums) - as well as providing the ultimate realistic learning experience to those who would otherwise never take flying lessons. Never before has the ability existed to schedule a remote instructor on-demand with specific expertise in the aircraft/add-on a simmer wants to learn.

    The service is accessible to simmers with even the most basic hardware setups. The remote coaching typically takes place using basic VoIP/screen sharing software, allowing the CFI to see everything needed to provide coaching to the client, with no specialized software or hardware required. Coaching is available for clients using any type of flight simulator, including X-Plane, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Prepar3D.

    Mike Catalfamo (CFI/CFII/ATP) is a certified flight instructor and airline transport pilot who founded FlightSimCoach.com. Formerly an aerospace engineer and airline pilot, he started offering one-on-one remote coaching services in 2018, allowing him to express his passion for instructing and improving aviation safety through an innovative online method. After the demand for remote learning increased in 2020, he began to partner with additional flight instructors in 2021 to bring the benefits of remote simulator coaching to new flight sim users around the world.

    For more information, visit flightsimcoach.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Who still has Active Sky 6.5?

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I know it doesn't work but who still has it and could install it tomorrow if they wanted too?

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 06:46 PM Go to last post
    Rnglgdj

    Kawasaki 102 B crashes on selecting

    Thread Starter: Rnglgdj

    Got this plane and when I bring it up, it shows about 5 feet above the surface and then crashes. Where do I make the adjustment in cfg to correct...

    Last Post By: GKKnupper Today, 06:41 PM Go to last post
    aircrashdummy

    ISO SubLogic scenery disks

    Thread Starter: aircrashdummy

    Hi, I am looking for a couple of very old SubLogic scenery disks to complete my collection, specifically Scenery Disk 9. If you have a copy you would...

    Last Post By: aircrashdummy Today, 04:59 PM Go to last post
    mjhopkins

    Unable to load saved flights

    Thread Starter: mjhopkins

    This just started to happen in the past week with msfs. Saving flights had some known problems, but now when I select LOAD for a flight, it crashes...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:45 PM Go to last post